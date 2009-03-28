5 Indoor Home Winterizing Tips

It's not uncommon for you to reach for a sweater when the temperatures drop, so why wouldn't you offer the same extra warmth to your house? Adding insulation to outer walls, attics, basements and crawlspaces help to keep your house warm in the winter and cool in the summer — and in turn lower energy costs.

Insulation types include fiberglass, cellulose, rigid foam board and spray foam. Depending on where you live and your needs, there's an insulation product suited for you. Get the biggest bang for your buck by adding insulation to your attic — most attics need about 12 to 15 inches of insulation for the best efficiency.