5 Outdoor Home Winterizing Tips

Maintaining your walkways, steps and driveway before slippery snow and ice season is upon us is safety-smart and can also help prevent damage from developing in the asphalt or concrete. When water gets into the cracks in your walkways and driveway, then freezes, it expands and cracks the pavement around it.

How to avoid the problem? Start by sweeping walkways and driveways to better see holes or cracks of any size — it's important to patch those to keep water out. Also, take the time before the snow falls to inspect stairs and railings to make sure they are sturdy, and consider adding non-skid surface treatments.