5 Quick Fixes for Commonly Jammed Items

Key stuck in the lock? There’s a simple trick to getting it loose. iStockphoto.com /Martin Vallière

Even though it takes only seconds to cause the problem -- like breaking a light bulb off in its socket or putting a key in the lock and getting it stuck -- jammed objects can take forever to get free. You can spend all day prying and still never get that stuck key out of the lock.

Don't waste any more of your precious time dealing with silly annoyances like jammed keys. We've got 5 quick ways to loosen your worst jams with tips you'd never think of in your moment of frustration. All you need is some talcum powder and a little help from your pantry and shower. First, we'll take a look at what to do if your jeans won't zip up - which, of course, will only happen when you're in a public place, so listen up!

Advertisement