Top 5 Furniture Restoration Jobs You Should Leave to a Professional

It's not uncommon for beginner do-it-yourselfers to make mistakes restoring wood furniture because many things can go wrong. You must use the right technique, clean with solvents, remove finishes, correctly identify the wood type, sand, match colors and more. Other things that make wood restoration projects tricky are physical strength demands on the laborer, the need for a number of tools, an ideal workspace with natural lighting, storage space if you don't complete it immediately and time (some finishes can take months to dry). Professionals stress that amateurs avoid restoring complex wood furniture such as items that are too heavy to lift, are missing parts or veneer, require upholstery removal, are valuable or have intricate carvings.