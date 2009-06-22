Top 5 Furniture Restoration Jobs You Should Leave to a Professional

This is a little too intricate for the weekend warrior. Stockbyte/ Getty Images

Restoring wood furniture can be time-consuming and challenging, especially ornate carvings or intricately shaped features like Barley twist legs on a table. Mistakes made to ornate work can mean damage to the piece or compromising its design and value. According to Mitchell Kohanek with The National Institute of Wood Finishing, accurate restoration involves the understanding of organic chemistry and a mastery of wood-working and wood-finishing skills. It takes Kohanek nine months to prepare someone for a profession in the finishing of wood. He likens the work done by an amateur versus professional to an essay written by a high school student verses English graduate student.