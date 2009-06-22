Home & Garden
Top 5 Furniture Restoration Jobs You Should Leave to a Professional

by Echo Surina
Upholstered Gems

Upholstery is one of the most complicated restoration projects.
Martin Poole/Lifesize/Getty Images

If an upholstered furniture piece is of sentimental or financial value to you, perhaps it's worth having restored, rather than trying to conserve original materials and rebuild it yourself. Why? You need about 20 tools to do the job, which can be expensive to rent or purchase. Also, the techniques employed are often tiring, difficult or lengthy. In fact, it's not unusual for the restoration of an upholstered chair to take about 18 hours to complete. There are many cumbersome steps involved, including stripping off old upholstery, cleaning framing and upholstery, repairing frames, finishing, replacing cushion fillings, applying trimming and more.

