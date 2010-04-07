5 Tips for a Cutting-edge Green Bathroom

Remodeling your bathroom is exciting and terrifying. There are so many choices. What colors should I use? What are the best materials for floors, counters and shower curtains? How much can I afford to spend? And the big question of our time: Are my choices environmentally friendly?

In this article, we'll tackle those questions and others, and show you how to combine luxury and responsibility to create a cutting-edge green bathroom.

Advertisement

Every flush counts

An estimated 30% of household water usage is flushed down the toilet. If your toilet is more than 30 years old, upgrading to a low-consumption toilet can save you up to 4 gallons per flush Get more tips at FutureFriendly.com