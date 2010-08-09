Top 5 Ways to Conserve Water at Home

Your lawn may be sucking up more water than the rest of your home combined. iStockphoto.com /jaker5000

If you have a yard, there are a number of water conservation tactics you can -- and should -- put to use. After all, lawns are usually what consume the most water across an entire household. Try adjusting your watering schedule to a monthly routine (though during the summertime, you may need to increase the frequency a bit). Also, consider using more efficient methods of watering. Drip systems, for example, work by applying the water slowly and directly to the soil. According to the EPA, drip irrigation uses between 20 to 50 percent less water than in-ground sprinklers.

Adding a thick layer of mulch -- about 3 inches -- around trees can also decrease the need for excess watering, since mulch acts as insulation and helps to slow the evaporation of moisture. Additionally, you can try replacing some of your lawn space with shrubs and plants that require less watering, such as the longleaf pine or the blue grama. Of course, the best types of plants to use in your particular yard can vary depending on where you live.