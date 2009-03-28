5 Ways to Lower Your Heating Bills This Winter

In warm weather you want your ceiling fans to operate counterclockwise, pushing air in downward to provide a steady cool breeze. During the winter, you can have this same fan work for you, too.

By reversing the fan's direction and keeping it at a low speed in a clockwise direction, the blades will create an updraft, taking full advantage of the fact heat rises. This reverse air circulation helps to move hot air downward toward your living space and eliminate hot and cold spots.