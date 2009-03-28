5 Ways to Lower Your Heating Bills This Winter

In addition to weather stripping and sealing leaks around your windows, your choice of window treatments can make a big difference in your home heating costs.

Insulated curtains save energy by helping to reduce drafts and heat loss (another bonus of insulated curtains is they also help block sound), but the benefits will depend on the type of curtains you hang — look for ones that include at least acrylic or high-density foam insulation and reflective film that helps direct heat into the room.

Once you have them hung, use them wisely. Take advantage of solar heat — keep curtains open during the day to help raise the indoor temperature and close them at night to help the room retain heat.

