What to Do After You've Been Robbed

Restoring order to your home tends to be an easier task than restoring your sense of security and emotional well-being. You've become a statistic, and that can be very unsettling. The first step is to confront the fact that it happened and acknowledge that you feel vulnerable and scared. Talking to friends and family members is important, especially during the immediate aftermath of the crime.

Realize that everyone has their own recovery time. You can't rush the process -- you have to let it take its own course. There are, however, steps you can take. Being proactive about the future is helpful in recovering from an emotional trauma. Take self-defense classes, have an alarm system installed, get a shatter-proof screen door or change the locks throughout your home. All of these measures help you feel less vulnerable. If you find that you aren't improving and your daily life is perpetually affected, consider talking to a counselor or therapist.

Advertisement

Did You Know? It's a good idea to maintain a list of valuable items so you're prepared in the event of a burglary. Write down serial numbers where applicable and approximate values of your belongings. Take pictures of everything. This will make filing an insurance claim easier and give you a better chance of getting your goods back.

Related Articles

Sources