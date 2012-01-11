Make a Cat Scracher from Recycled Cardboard

" " Justin Paget/iStock DCL

If your kitty is looking for a place to sharpen those potentially-furniture-destroying claws, there's no need to run to the store to buy a scratching post. The post will likely use fossil fuel-intensive carpeting, new wood, and un-green construction methods. Instead, lighten the carbon footprint and your cat's joyful step with a DIY project.

Grab your stash of cardboard boxes left over from the holidays and whip up a personalized scratching post. All you'll need besides the cardboard is a few household craft supplies and some catnip. Design*Sponge has detailed directions on how to put together your very own scratching post that your cat is sure to love.