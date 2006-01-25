10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Granite is an igneous rock, and its natural properties and wide range of colors make it a stylish choice for today's countertops. Granite can be used to make many household objects, including floor tiles and paving stones, but countertops are one of the most popular ways to use the material.

Acidic cleaning products and anything vinegar-based can damage granite, so only use warm water, a conservative amount of soap and a wet sponge or soft cloth to clean the surface. Granite can be porous if it isn't sealed properly, so it should be cleaned thoroughly and sealed before it's installed. Some companies sell special cleaning kits that contain a sealant-specific solution to protect the surface, so contact your granite provider or the company that installed your countertops to inquire about specialized products.

