10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Plastic Laminate
Most kitchens have plastic laminate countertops. They're practically seamless, giving cooks a smooth, waterproof work surface that's easy to clean. Unfortunately, plastic laminate burns, scratches and stains fairly easily, so you'll have to be considerate of your counters to keep them looking good. Follow these tips to do just that:
- Regular applications of appliance wax or light furniture wax will help laminate surfaces resist stains and scratching.
- Never use abrasive cleansers or steel wool on laminate countertops.
- For general cleaning, a two-sided scrubbing pad with fiber on one side and a sponge on the other works particularly well. Moistened slightly with water, the fiber side is just abrasive enough to loosen greasy buildup and scorched food spills.
