10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Silestone is made of quartz -- a very tough, natural material. Your silestone countertop should be finished with a protective polish that's scratch-, stain- and scorch-resistant, so it'll be protected no matter what it comes in contact with. Silestone can withstand coffee, lemon juice, wine, vinegar, olive oil and makeup spills. Clean the surface using mild household cleaners. Make it a point to avoid harsh cleansers, and always use a nonabrasive cleaning sponge or pad to remove any stubborn stains. You should also avoid using excessive pressure or force. If a stain sets on the surface, soak the area for a short time to loosen stubborn particles, and then use a soft cloth to lift and remove the stain.