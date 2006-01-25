Home & Garden
10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

by Editors of Consumer Guide & Natalie Kilgore
Ceramic Tile

Ceramic tiles come in a variety of colors and styles, and they're one of the most popular countertop materials on the market today.
Glazed and unglazed ceramic tiles are used for kitchen countertops. Unlike most other surfaces, ceramic tile counters can take the heat from hot pots and pans. Ceramic tiles are extremely durable, but the grout between them is soft, porous and prone to cracks. Use these tips to keep your countertops clean:

  • Use a toothbrush or nail brush to scrub grout. To remove mildew, dip the brush in household bleach.
  • When you clean grout, don't use harsh abrasive cleaners, which might scratch the glaze on ceramic tile.
  • Many foam and spray tile and grout cleaners are available. Follow the manufacturer's instructions, and rinse with water to finish the job. Be sure to wear rubber gloves, and don't inhale the mist from spray cleaners.

Recommended

