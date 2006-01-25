10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Ceramic tiles come in a variety of colors and styles, and they're one of the most popular countertop materials on the market today. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Glazed and unglazed ceramic tiles are used for kitchen countertops. Unlike most other surfaces, ceramic tile counters can take the heat from hot pots and pans. Ceramic tiles are extremely durable, but the grout between them is soft, porous and prone to cracks. Use these tips to keep your countertops clean: