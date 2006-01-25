10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

4
Ceramic Tile
Glazed and unglazed ceramic tiles are used for kitchen countertops. Unlike most other surfaces, ceramic tile counters can take the heat from hot pots and pans. Ceramic tiles are extremely durable, but the grout between them is soft, porous and prone to cracks. Use these tips to keep your countertops clean:
- Use a toothbrush or nail brush to scrub grout. To remove mildew, dip the brush in household bleach.
- When you clean grout, don't use harsh abrasive cleaners, which might scratch the glaze on ceramic tile.
- Many foam and spray tile and grout cleaners are available. Follow the manufacturer's instructions, and rinse with water to finish the job. Be sure to wear rubber gloves, and don't inhale the mist from spray cleaners.