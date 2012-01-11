Does Your Dog Need Boots? DIY Dog Booties! (with Pattern and Video)

" " Stockxpert/Jupiter Images DCL

My dogs are not happy campers in the winter. Every morning my husband takes our two hefty dogs for a one-hour walk on our rural road. They come back limping. With the snow and rock salt on the roads, their paws are hurting. I have big 90 pound dogs, and while they might be pampered a bit in our home, outdoors these guys are canine tough. But, when winter rolls around, they are not as anxious to go for walks as they usually are. I'm told they need booties.

Does your Dog Need Booties? Here are some reasons they may (adapted from Dogtime):

1. You live in a cold climate where salt or chemicals are put on streets and sidewalks to melt the ice. (Not only can salt and ice-melters irritate paws, they can cause stomach upset when your dog licks her feet.)

2. Your dog walks on hot pavement in summer.

3. Your dog walks and runs over rough terrain.

4. Your dog's healing from a paw injury.

5. You want to keep your dog from scratching herself.

I went searching for a solution to the number one reason dogs need boots - road salt. I found the Canadian blogger, Domestik Goddess had the perfect DIY answer—DIY Dog Boots. The Domestik Goddess designed polar-fleece dog boots. These are quick to make and easy to put on the dog. The boots are made with non-slip vinyl soles (probably an old leather glove would work), elastic at the ankles, and Velcro fasteners. Her dogs seem to like them. She based the pattern on an old set of store-bought dog booties and used some scraps of fleece, elastic, and Velcro that were left over from other sewing projects.

The pattern allows for boots that fit the designer's Greyhound, Golden Retriever and smaller Beagle-Chihuahua.

I am making these booties and just hoping my guys won't roll over and play dead with embarrassment!

Watch this video and learn how to fit your dog for boots:

About the author: Ronnie Citron-Fink is a writer and educator. Ronnie regularly writes about sustainable living for online sites and magazines, including PlanetGreen.com. Along with being the creator of www.econesting.com, Ronnie has contributed to numerous books about green home design, DIY, children, and humor. Ronnie lives the Hudson Valley of New York with her family.

