Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

5 Fall Green Cleaning Tips

by Maria Trimarchi
Green Living Image Gallery Usher in the cooler months naturally. See more green living pictures.
Green Living Image Gallery Usher in the cooler months naturally. See more green living pictures.
Hemera/Thinkstock
Keep a cover on your swimming pool when it's not in use. This will decrease water loss due to evaporation by 90%. Get more tips at FutureFriendly.com
Keep a cover on your swimming pool when it's not in use. This will decrease water loss due to evaporation by 90%. Get more tips at FutureFriendly.com
P&G

As the leaves are turning color and dropping from the trees, keep the green alive — with this year's fall cleaning, that is. Follow our eco-friendly and energy saving tips to have your home ready for when the cold weather comes upon us while shrinking your carbon footprint at the same time.

Let's start by greening up your utility bill, shall we?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement