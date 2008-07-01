10 Ways to Greenify Your Home

The idea of what good environmental stewardship is has changed and evolved over time, and even the meaning of going "green" has shifted somewhat from actively making conscientious decisions and lifestyle changes that benefit the environment to buying green products. If you've become a little jaded because corporations use the term "green" indiscriminately to bolster their environmentally friendly reputations and market their product lines, don't get too discouraged. There are still plenty of good reasons to stay motivated.

While the term "green" has lost some of its power, the goal behind it -- adopting habits that positively impact the environment -- is still a good and important one. There are plenty of big and small changes you can implement every day to make your home and life more Earth friendly. Let's look at 10 ways you can become a steward of the planet by greenifying your home. Consider the potential benefits involved: You'll be doing something positive for your family, your community and possibly the entire planet. You'll also be teaching your kids that building a better future for everyone is a goal that deserves their effort and a few sacrifices.