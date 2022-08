" " Inexpensive changes – like growing your own herbs – can have a big environmental impact. Thinkstock

There are plenty of major environmental changes you can make when you have an unlimited budget – like installing solar panels, buying a hybrid car, or putting all new windows in your home. But not all the big impacts come from big spending. Make a few small, inexpensive changes – some of which are even free – to cut your carbon footprint (and save some money in the process).