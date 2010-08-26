How to Choose a Kitchen Faucet

When you're thinking about a faucet upgrade, the first thing you need to consider, of course, is your existing sink. Do you want to overhaul everything or work with the sink you have? If you're sticking with what you have, you can use the holes that are already in the sink deck or add more -- it's not a make-or-break situation if you want to add a spray hose or sink dispenser. However, if you're planning to make the leap from a deck-mounted faucet to a wall-mounted one, you'll most likely have to spring for a new sink, too. Style is another aspect to keep in mind -- a shiny, high-tech faucet probably won't look right with your white cast-iron farm sink. Likewise, an antique-style brass faucet would be out of place with a stainless-steel sink. Just something to keep in mind.

