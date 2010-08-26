How to Choose a Kitchen Faucet

So, you've decided it's time for a new kitchen faucet. Maybe it's part of a massive kitchen renovation, maybe you've inherited a dilapidated, leaky faucet, or perhaps you're just looking for an inexpensive way to update. Whatever the case, you might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices you face. If you last contemplated kitchen faucets in 1978 -- or, for that matter, 1998 -- you've probably realized that it's a whole new world out there. Do you want a pull-down spray spout or a side-mounted one? What materials do you need to look for? We've compiled a handy guide to shopping for a new kitchen faucet -- from spray hoses to built-in water filters.
First up: evaluating your faucet situation.
Advertisement