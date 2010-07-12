How to Create a Vignette

Perhaps you'd like to display a Zen-like vignette. Gather up wood and metal items and pair them with a candle and flowers. Melanie Acevedo/ Getty Images

You don't necessarily need to buy anything new in order to create a vignette -- half of the fun is rummaging around to see what you can unearth. If you’re in the mood to create something Zen-like, you could pluck the Buddha head from your bathroom counter and use it in a vignette you're creating on a side table in your living room. The best way to figure out what you want to use and what you may need to buy is to assemble all of the objects in your house that you find interesting and then group them together by color or theme. See what jumps out at you and what you might be missing. You may notice that you have an assortment of objects in different shades of green that you’d like to display with a stack of brown leather-bound books. The key at this stage is to identify what you like and keep an eye out for "anchor objects."