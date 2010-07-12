How to Create a Vignette

In general, anchor objects tend to be the stand-out piece (or pieces) in a vignette. Usually larger in scale, typical anchor objects are lamps, paintings, photographs, mirrors, sculptures or objects like an old record player or flowers and plants. It's usually the first thing your eye spies, and other than dictating the scale and relationship to the other objects, it sets the tone. Keep in mind that you can put just about anything in a vignette, and just because your1960s coral lamp is sitting pretty in your bedroom doesn’t mean it can’t play the star of your new living room vignette.

Anchors Away Industrial items like anchors, old engineering parts or architectural castaways make perfect objects to serve as the base for your vignette.