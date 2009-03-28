5 Indoor Cleaning Tips

Spring shouldn't be the only time your house gets a good scrub down. Jupiter Images/ Thinkstock

Many of us do an annual deep home cleaning in the springtime, when we throw open the windows and welcome the warm weather. But some things on that cleaning list actually make sense to handle before the cold weather descends each year.

Splitting that heavy load of indoor cleaning and maintenance between spring and fall helps keep your house in order all year round. Plus, it lightens the load — or, perhaps the dread — of making it such a huge project just once a year.

But before the cleaning even starts, let's talk maintenance. Specifically, your home's furnace.