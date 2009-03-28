5 Indoor Cleaning Tips

If you're like many of us, you may not remember the last time you restocked your medicine chest. Think about it — what's in there, back behind the adhesive bandages and nail polish?

Here are some good practices to get into each season to keep your family safe and your medicine cabinet clean:

First, take an inventory of all you have.

Restock any expired medications, from aspirin and cough medicine to prescriptions.

Check to see if your thermometer is working and that you have a good pair of tweezers.

Humidity can ruin things like pills and medical tape, so check the condition of these items.

Toss out all bottles missing a label.

Finally, make a list of everything that's missing and replace - especially emergency supplies like bandages and antiseptics.

Don't Store Medicine in the Bathroom

The heat and humidity of the bathroom speeds up the deterioration of your pills. Keep these 10 medicines — along with your prescriptions — in a cool, dry place: pain killers, antibiotic ointment, antihistamines, aspirin, birth control, burn relief cream, fever reducers, hydrocortisone, upset stomach and anti-diarrheal remedies and vitamins.

