What can I recycle to use as wallpaper?

Try as we may to lose the habit, Americans are paper addicts. The typical office worker scribbles away on 10,000 sheets of copy paper every year, and our annual collective paper usage averages out to the equivalent of one 100-foot (30-meter) Douglas fir tree per person [source: Environmental Protection Agency].

On the up side, we also recycle a lot of paper products -- about 50 percent of paper, 72 percent of corrugated cardboard and 88 percent of newspaper, to be more precise [source: Environmental Protection Agency]. Some of that recycled wood pulp goes into producing more environmentally friendly wallpaper. One innovative eco-wall covering created entirely from recycled paper is V2 tiles by Mio [source: Brownell]. You can arrange these 3-D tiles in various ways to add dynamic texture and shape.

As mentioned on the previous page, green manufacturers are getting remarkably innovative in designing wallpaper. In addition to the napkins, toilet paper, tissues and other paper products that can be resurrected as wallpaper, here are a few unexpected recycled products that can end up on your walls:

Phone books : Pallas Textiles is recycling Japanese phone books for 50 to 70 percent of the pulp in its Dial Tones natural wallpaper [source: : Pallas Textiles is recycling Japanese phone books for 50 to 70 percent of the pulp in its Dial Tones natural wallpaper [source: Pallas Textiles ]. Consumers can choose from a range of four speckled Earth tones.

Diapers : Disposable diapers are composed of wood pulp and plastics. A British recycling company, Knowaste, sanitizes and recycles diapers to extract those resources. The wood pulp from diapers can then be distributed for manufacturing wallpaper, among other products [source: : Disposable diapers are composed of wood pulp and plastics. A British recycling company, Knowaste, sanitizes and recycles diapers to extract those resources. The wood pulp from diapers can then be distributed for manufacturing wallpaper, among other products [source: TreeHugger ].

Glass: Glass wallpaper may sound unfeasible, but Trend USA begs to differ. Its collection has the appearance of dazzling custom mosaics and is made from post-consumer recycled glass.

To add a finishing green touch to your new wall coverings, try your hand at mixing up homemade wallpaper paste. All you need is some flour, water and a couple of other ingredients to hang your eco-wallpaper with green, guilt-free bliss. Many Web sites offer simple-to-follow recipes for the paste.

If that earlier anecdote about Napoleon has you concerned about the interaction of flour in homemade paste and the dyes in eco-wallpaper, rest easy. Unlike the stuff that may have killed the French ruler, many green wallpapers are patterned with nontoxic, water-based ink.

