Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

Tea Light Candle Tray

A tealight candle holder can bring an elegant quality into your home.
A tealight candle holder can bring an elegant quality into your home.
Jupiter Images/Thinkstock

Materials:

  • thick wooden butcher block cutting board
  • 15 tealight candles
  • builder's L-square
  • pencil
  • power drill and 1-1/2 inch hole maker
  • safety glasses

Instructions:

  1. If the cutting board has rounded corners, square off the corners by sawing strips off each of the four sides. This gives the board an Asian look rather than a "kitcheny" look.
  2. Divide the board into equal size squares using a builder's L-square. Lightly draw vertical and horizontal lines, the tealights will be placed where the lines intersect. Place an X where the holes will be drilled.
  3. Attach a 1-1/2 inch hole maker to a power drill.
  4. Drill holes at each X on the grid slightly deeper than the height of the tealight candles so they will be recessed.
  5. Insert tealight candles into the drilled holes.
  6. When all candles are in place, light them and enjoy. The tealight candles can easily be replaced when they have burned down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement