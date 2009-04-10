Tea Light Candle Tray

If the cutting board has rounded corners, square off the corners by sawing strips off each of the four sides. This gives the board an Asian look rather than a "kitcheny" look.

Divide the board into equal size squares using a builder's L-square. Lightly draw vertical and horizontal lines, the tealights will be placed where the lines intersect. Place an X where the holes will be drilled.

Attach a 1-1/2 inch hole maker to a power drill.

Drill holes at each X on the grid slightly deeper than the height of the tealight candles so they will be recessed.

Insert tealight candles into the drilled holes.