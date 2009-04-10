Tea Light Candle Tray

Materials:
- thick wooden butcher block cutting board
- 15 tealight candles
- builder's L-square
- pencil
- power drill and 1-1/2 inch hole maker
- safety glasses
Instructions:
- If the cutting board has rounded corners, square off the corners by sawing strips off each of the four sides. This gives the board an Asian look rather than a "kitcheny" look.
- Divide the board into equal size squares using a builder's L-square. Lightly draw vertical and horizontal lines, the tealights will be placed where the lines intersect. Place an X where the holes will be drilled.
- Attach a 1-1/2 inch hole maker to a power drill.
- Drill holes at each X on the grid slightly deeper than the height of the tealight candles so they will be recessed.
- Insert tealight candles into the drilled holes.
- When all candles are in place, light them and enjoy. The tealight candles can easily be replaced when they have burned down.