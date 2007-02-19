Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Making the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging is almost like creating your own aquarium! The motifs are composed of appliqués and easy-to-make fabric yo-yos, a popular quilting technique of the early 1900s that's back in style. Download a photo and the patterns for the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging in this four-page PDF.
Use yarn to plumb the ocean depths when you make
the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging.
You'll Need:
- 1/2 yard light blue print
- 1/4 yard multicolored print
- 1/4 yard each dark green, purple, peach, dark blue, turquoise, red, and gold prints
- Threads to match all fabrics
- 1/4 yard ultra-hold fusible webbing
- 5/8 yard backing fabric
- 1/4 yard medium blue print
- 183/4 X 263/4-inch piece quilting fleece
- 11 black or brown poms, 5mm
- 16-inch length red yarn
- Tacky glue
Gather the materials listed above, then get quilting by following the tips on the next page.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.