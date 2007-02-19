Home & Garden
Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

by Judith Sandstrom

Making the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging is almost like creating your own aquarium! The motifs are composed of appliqués and easy-to-make fabric yo-yos, a popular quilting technique of the early 1900s that's back in style. Download a photo and the patterns for the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging in this four-page PDF.

Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
Use yarn to plumb the ocean depths when you make
the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging.

You'll Need:

  • 1/2 yard light blue print
  • 1/4 yard multicolored print
  • 1/4 yard each dark green, purple, peach, dark blue, turquoise, red, and gold prints
  • Threads to match all fabrics
  • 1/4 yard ultra-hold fusible webbing
  • 5/8 yard backing fabric
  • 1/4 yard medium blue print
  • 183/4 X 263/4-inch piece quilting fleece
  • 11 black or brown poms, 5mm
  • 16-inch length red yarn
  • Tacky glue

Gather the materials listed above, then get quilting by following the tips on the next page.

