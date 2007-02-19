Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Making the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging is almost like creating your own aquarium! The motifs are composed of appliqués and easy-to-make fabric yo-yos, a popular quilting technique of the early 1900s that's back in style. Download a photo and the patterns for the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging in this four-page PDF.





©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Use yarn to plumb the ocean depths when you make

the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging.

You'll Need:



1/2 yard light blue print

1/4 yard multicolored print

1/4 yard each dark green, purple, peach, dark blue, turquoise, red, and gold prints

Threads to match all fabrics

1/4 yard ultra-hold fusible webbing

5/8 yard backing fabric

1/4 yard medium blue print

183/4 X 263/4-inch piece quilting fleece

11 black or brown poms, 5mm

16-inch length red yarn

Tacky glue

Gather the materials listed above, then get quilting by following the tips on the next page.

