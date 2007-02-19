Dive into this easy-to-make wall hanging for your next quilting project. The finished piece measures approximately 20 X 28 inches. To get a closer look at the quilt and its patterns, download this four-page PDF of the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging.

Hint: Instead of making your own yo-yos, you can purchase premade ones in fabric or craft stores.

To make the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern:

From light blue print, cut 14 X 22-inch rectangle. From multicolored print, cut two 31/2 X 45-inch strips. Cut 1 strip into two 22-inch pieces and the other into two 20-inch pieces.



Download and cut out all pattern pieces. Cut 9 X 6-inch piece fusible webbing and iron to wrong side of peach. Trace large coral pattern onto paper side of fusible webbing. Turn pattern piece over and trace 1 small reversed coral piece. Cut out corals.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Coral Pattern

Cut 9 X 11-inch piece fusible webbing and iron to wrong side of dark green. On paper side of fusible webbing, trace 1 large plant, 1 small plant, and 1 reversed small plant. Cut out.



Using large circle pattern, trace and cut out the following circles: 8 dark green, 11 purple, 8 peach, 11 dark blue, 12 turquoise, 14 red, and 12 gold. Using medium circle pattern, trace and cut out the following circles: 2 dark blue and 2 gold. Using small circle pattern, trace and cut out 4 peach circles.



From backing fabric, cut 21 X 29-inch rectangle. From medium blue print, cut three 2 X 45-inch strips for binding.



Line up coral and plants on light blue print background. Left end plant should be 3/4 inch from left side and 7/8 inch from bottom. Large coral piece should be 71/4 inches from left side and 11/8 inches from bottom. Large plant should be 5 inches from right side and 17/8 inches from bottom. Small coral should be 35/8 inches from right side and 11/2 inches from bottom. Right end plant should be 1/2 inch from right side and 11/8 inches from bottom. Fuse appliqués.



With right sides together, stitch 22-inch multicolored strips to top and bottom of light blue. Press seams toward strips. Stitch 20-inch multicolored strips to sides. Press seams toward strips.



Make each circle into a yo-yo. Thread a needle with strong matching thread. Knot ends together so thread is double. Turn edge of circle under 1/4 inch toward inside around circle and hand gather as close to folded edge as possible. Pull thread tightly and knot. Press flat to form circle with gathered edge on 1 side.



For purple sea anemones, fold yo-yo in half with stitched side on outside bottom. Make 3 of these.



For octopus, pull large dark blue yo-yo center outward. Thread large needle with red yarn and pull through stitched end 4 times. Cut yarn ends each to 2 inches in length to make 8 tentacles.



Each fish is a combination of anemone and octopus techniques. Sew octopus yo-yo and anemone yo-yo of same color together with matching thread at stitched ends. Make the following large fish: 1 dark blue, 2 turquoise, 3 red, and 2 gold. Make 1 dark blue and 1 gold medium fish.



Attach yo-yo motifs to background with tacky glue or hand stitch with needle and thread. Refer to finished quilt illustration below for placement or design your own seascape. Attach small peach yo-yos to coral tips.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Place 8 yo-yos of each color with stitched side up around inner part of multicolored border. Our quilt uses the following order, starting at top left corner and going right: dark green, red, dark blue, gold, purple, turquoise, and peach. Firmly glue or stitch yo-yos in place.



Layer quilt front, fleece, and back; baste. See How to Quilt to stitch binding to quilt. Glue pom eyes to octopus and fish.

Want more information? Try these: