Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

Uses for Baking Soda: Outdoors Activities

by Christine Halvorson

Baking soda's versatility makes it one of the best items to place in a backpack, boat, trunk, or garage. Closer to home, it can clean your screens and aluminum siding and keep your garden green and thriving. In this article, you will find many uses for baking soda in outdoors activities. Let's start with lawn and garden care.

Acidity test for soil: To test the acidity level of your garden soil, add a pinch of baking soda to 1 tablespoon of soil. If it fizzes, the soil's pH level is probably less than 5.0. Flower species that prefer alkaline soil such as geranium, begonia, and hydrangea should be watered occasionally with a weak baking-soda and water solution.

Advertisement

Sprinkle baking soda lightly around your tomato plants. This will sweeten the tomatoes by lowering their acidity.

Raise alkalinity in potted plant soil: Carnations, mums, and petunias prefer neutral soil. To raise potting soil alkalinity, apply some baking soda but use it sparingly.

Flowers and planting pots: Coat clay pots with a thin layer of baking soda when transplanting plants but before adding the soil. This helps keep the dirt fresh. If you have cut flowers, dip them in a solution of baking soda and water to lengthen their life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement