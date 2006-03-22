Uses for Baking Soda: Outdoors Activities

Baking soda's versatility makes it one of the best items to place in a backpack, boat, trunk, or garage. Closer to home, it can clean your screens and aluminum siding and keep your garden green and thriving. In this article, you will find many uses for baking soda in outdoors activities. Let's start with lawn and garden care.

Acidity test for soil: To test the acidity level of your garden soil, add a pinch of baking soda to 1 tablespoon of soil. If it fizzes, the soil's pH level is probably less than 5.0. Flower species that prefer alkaline soil such as geranium, begonia, and hydrangea should be watered occasionally with a weak baking-soda and water solution.

Sprinkle baking soda lightly around your tomato plants. This will sweeten the tomatoes by lowering their acidity.

Raise alkalinity in potted plant soil: Carnations, mums, and petunias prefer neutral soil. To raise potting soil alkalinity, apply some baking soda but use it sparingly.

Flowers and planting pots: Coat clay pots with a thin layer of baking soda when transplanting plants but before adding the soil. This helps keep the dirt fresh. If you have cut flowers, dip them in a solution of baking soda and water to lengthen their life.