Uses for Baking Soda: Outdoors Activities

by Christine Halvorson

On the Deck

Oily stains on the deck wood from the grill or suntan lotion can be absorbed by sprinkling with baking soda and letting it sit for 1 hour. Repeat the step if necessary.

Patio furniture: Clean lawn furniture at the start of the season with a solution of 1/4 cup of baking soda in 1 quart of warm water. Wipe the furniture down with the solution then rinse it off.

Pool toys: Remove mildew odors from plastic and vinyl pool toys with 1/4 cup of baking soda in 1 quart warm water.

Grill cleaning and safety: Loosen burned-on foods from barbecue grill racks by enclosing the racks in a large plastic bag. Mix 1 cup of baking soda and 1/2 cup of ammonia, and pour it over the racks. Close the bag, and let it sit overnight.

Control the flames when fat drips on coals by keeping a spray bottle filled with 1 teaspoon of baking soda mixed with 1 pint of water. Spray the solution lightly onto the coals when flames shoot up.

