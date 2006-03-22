Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Green Living

Uses for Baking Soda: Outdoors Activities

by Christine Halvorson

On the Open Road

Take baking soda with you as you travel on the road. It doesn't take up much room and can come in handy in a variey to ways.

RV or boat holding tank: To dissolve solids and control the odor in toilets of recreational vehicles and boats, pour a small box of baking soda into the tank after each cleaning.

Advertisement

RV water tank: Deodorize and help remove the mineral deposits in an RV water tank by flushing periodically with 1 cup of baking soda in 1 gallon of warm water. Drain it, then flush the tank before refilling.

Fishing tricks: Keep fish hooks from rusting between fishing trips by sticking them in a cork and submerging the cork in baking soda. Add baking soda to the hollow fishing lures to give them spin in the water.

Baking Soda Great for Camping

Take baking soda on camping trips to clean dishes, pots, hands, and teeth; to use as a deodorant and fire extinguisher; and to treat insect bites, sunburn, and poison ivy.

When camping season begins, deodorize your sleeping bags by sprinkling in baking soda and letting them sit for half a day. Shake them out then set the sleeping bags in the sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Living Big in a Tiny House

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement