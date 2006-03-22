Uses for Baking Soda: Outdoors Activities

Take baking soda with you as you travel on the road. It doesn't take up much room and can come in handy in a variey to ways.

RV or boat holding tank: To dissolve solids and control the odor in toilets of recreational vehicles and boats, pour a small box of baking soda into the tank after each cleaning.

Advertisement

RV water tank: Deodorize and help remove the mineral deposits in an RV water tank by flushing periodically with 1 cup of baking soda in 1 gallon of warm water. Drain it, then flush the tank before refilling.

Fishing tricks: Keep fish hooks from rusting between fishing trips by sticking them in a cork and submerging the cork in baking soda. Add baking soda to the hollow fishing lures to give them spin in the water.