  Prev Next  

Uses for Baking Soda: Outdoors Activities

by Christine Halvorson

Cleaning Out the Garage

You can refresh musty old magazines found in cellars or garages if the pages aren't stuck together. Lay the magazines out in the sun for a day. Then sprinkle baking soda on the pages, and let sit for an hour or so. Brush off the baking soda.

Battery terminals: Neutralize acid from leaking batteries by applying baking soda to the spill. One pound of soda will neutralize 1 pint of acid.

Garage floors: Mix equal parts of baking soda and cornmeal to sprinkle on light oil spills in the garage. Let it dry, then sweep or vacuum the material away. For tougher spots on the floors, sprinkle on baking soda, let it stand, and then scrub away with a wet brush.

 

Home Maintenance

The outside of your home can always use sprucing up. Baking soda can be a solid companion in those tasks.

Screens: Dip a damp wire brush into baking soda, and scrub the door and window screens clean, then rinse with a sponge or hose.

Painting: Soak brushes in a warm baking-soda solution to remove paint thinner. Revive hardened paintbrush bristles by boiling them in 1/2 gallon of water, 1 cup of baking soda, and 1/4 cup of vinegar.

Car Maintenance with Baking Soda

Use baking soda to safely clean lights, chrome, windows, tires, vinyl seats, and floormats in cars. Sprinkle the baking soda onto a damp sponge, scrub it, then rinse it off.

Other spots on upholstery can be cleaned with a baking-soda paste rubbed into the stain. Let it dry then vacuum away.

Remove oil and grease on vinyl seats with a solution of baking soda and water, or with baking soda sprinkled on a damp sponge. Rinse it off, then wipe away.

