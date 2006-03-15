Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

To prevent egg poachers or double boilers from becoming discolored, add 1 teaspoon vinegar to the boiling water.

Take care of a really greasy frying pan:

Simmer 1/4 inch water and 1/2 cup vinegar in it for 10 minutes.

The lingering oily smell or residue should disappear.

Wash as usual.

Aluminum pans can develop ugly dark stains over time, to remove those stains:

Using 2 tablespoons vinegar in enough water to cover the pans.

Boil the pans in a large kettle.

Clean the burned-on mess off a broiler pan: