Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Cookware
To prevent egg poachers or double boilers from becoming discolored, add 1 teaspoon vinegar to the boiling water.
Take care of a really greasy frying pan:
- Simmer 1/4 inch water and 1/2 cup vinegar in it for 10 minutes.
- The lingering oily smell or residue should disappear.
- Wash as usual.
Aluminum pans can develop ugly dark stains over time, to remove those stains:
- Using 2 tablespoons vinegar in enough water to cover the pans.
- Boil the pans in a large kettle.
Clean the burned-on mess off a broiler pan:
- Add 2 cups vinegar and 1/2 cup sugar to pan while it is still warm.
- Soak pan for an hour.
- Clean as usual.