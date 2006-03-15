Home & Garden
Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Cookware

To prevent egg poachers or double boilers from becoming discolored, add 1 teaspoon vinegar to the boiling water.

Take care of a really greasy frying pan:

  • Simmer 1/4 inch water and 1/2 cup vinegar in it for 10 minutes.
  • The lingering oily smell or residue should disappear.
  • Wash as usual.

Aluminum pans can develop ugly dark stains over time, to remove those stains:

  • Using 2 tablespoons vinegar in enough water to cover the pans.
  • Boil the pans in a large kettle.

Clean the burned-on mess off a broiler pan:

  • Add 2 cups vinegar and 1/2 cup sugar to pan while it is still warm.
  • Soak pan for an hour.
  • Clean as usual.

