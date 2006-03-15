Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

To tackle mineral deposits around your sink's faucets:

Squirt them with undiluted vinegar.

Let the vinegar sit 15 minutes or longer.

Scrub away deposits with an old toothbrush.

To clean minor stains in a white porcelain sink:

Sprinkle a little baking soda on the stained area.

Wipe with a sponge dampened with vinegar.

Stains are best tackled immediately, but for tough or aged stains in a white porcelain sink: