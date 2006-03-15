Home & Garden
Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Sink Stains

To tackle mineral deposits around your sink's faucets:

  • Squirt them with undiluted vinegar.
  • Let the vinegar sit 15 minutes or longer.
  • Scrub away deposits with an old toothbrush.

To clean minor stains in a white porcelain sink:

  • Sprinkle a little baking soda on the stained area.
  • Wipe with a sponge dampened with vinegar.

Stains are best tackled immediately, but for tough or aged stains in a white porcelain sink:

  • Cover stained areas with paper towels saturated in household bleach (wear rubber gloves and make sure room is well ventilated).
  • Leave paper towels for 1/2 hour or until they dry out.
  • Remove towels and rinse area thoroughly.
  • Follow this treatment by cleaning sink with pure vinegar to remove bleach smell.

Recommended

