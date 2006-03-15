Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Sink Stains
To tackle mineral deposits around your sink's faucets:
- Squirt them with undiluted vinegar.
- Let the vinegar sit 15 minutes or longer.
- Scrub away deposits with an old toothbrush.
To clean minor stains in a white porcelain sink:
- Sprinkle a little baking soda on the stained area.
- Wipe with a sponge dampened with vinegar.
Stains are best tackled immediately, but for tough or aged stains in a white porcelain sink:
- Cover stained areas with paper towels saturated in household bleach (wear rubber gloves and make sure room is well ventilated).
- Leave paper towels for 1/2 hour or until they dry out.
- Remove towels and rinse area thoroughly.
- Follow this treatment by cleaning sink with pure vinegar to remove bleach smell.