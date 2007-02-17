Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Conjure up memories of sunny summer days with the Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging. Traditional piecing techniques and hand quilting create a feeling of old-fashioned charm.





©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging looks good enough to eat.



You'll Need:



2/3 yard cream print

1/4 yard black print for crow

1/2 yard black print for border

1/8 yard pink and black print

5/8 yard dark pink print

1/4 yard green print

1/2 yard white print for border

1/8 yard white-on-white print

4-inch square yellow print

3-inch square dark brown print

1/2 yard backing fabric

40 X 18-inch piece low-loft batting

27 small black or dark brown buttons for watermelon seeds

1 round black button for crow's eye

White thread

Black thread

Gather the materials listed above, then check out the next sections for tips on how to make this country quilt. We'll start by assembling the watermelon blocks.

Not what you're looking for? Try these: