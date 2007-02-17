Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

While the steps to this quilt are a bit time consuming, you'll be glad you took the time to create this delightful design.

To make the watermelon blocks:



Start by assembling watermelon blocks. From cream print, cut one 1 X 12-inch strip, one 1 X 45-inch strip, and six 2 X 21/2-inch rectangles. From white-on-white, cut one 1 X 12-inch strip and one 1 X 45-inch strip. From pink and black print, cut two 1 X 45-inch strips and one 11/2 X 45-inch strip. From dark pink, cut two 1 X 45-inch strips. From green, cut one 11/2 X 45-inch strip, one 11/2 X 12-inch strip, and one 1 X 45-inch strip. These quantities will make 3 watermelon blocks.



Stitch together one 1 X 45-inch dark pink strip, one 1 X 45-inch white-on-white strip, and one 11/2 X 45-inch green strip lengthwise with white-on-white in middle. Press away from center.



Turn and cut sewn strip into three 5-inch lengths, six 31/2-inch lengths, and six 11/2-inch lengths. These will be A units.



Stitch together one 1 X 12-inch white-on-white strip, one 11/2 X 12-inch green strip, and one 1 X 12-inch cream strip lengthwise with green in middle. Press toward center. Turn and cut sewn strip into six 11/2-inch lengths. These will be B units.



From pink and black 1 X 45-inch strips, cut three 41/2-inch lengths, three 1-inch lengths, three 5-inch lengths, three 11/2-inch lengths, and three 4-inch lengths. From pink and black 11/2 X 45-inch strip, cut three 7-inch lengths and three 6-inch lengths. From cream 1 X 45-inch strip, cut three 21/2-inch lengths and fifteen 11/2-inch lengths. From dark pink 1 X 45-inch strip, cut twelve 11/2-inch lengths and three 6-inch lengths. From green 1 X 45-inch strip, cut six 11/2-inch lengths. Follow diagrams to assemble strips, A units, and B units into 3 watermelon blocks. For each watermelon block, assemble pieces in diagram 5a, then pieces in diagram 5b, then pieces in diagram 5c. Finally, stitch all 3 sections together.

Step 5



