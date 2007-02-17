Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

This proud bird is perched in the center of the wall hanging -- a great contrast to the red and green of the watermelon.



Crow Block



To make the crow block:

Assemble crow block in 4 sections. Sections 1 and 2: From cream, cut one 1 X 2-inch rectangle; one 13/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally; one 23/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally; one 21/2 X 61/2-inch rectangle; one 3-inch square; and one 33/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally. From yellow, cut one 23/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally. From black for crow, cut one 13/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally; one 23/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally; one 1 X 2-inch rectangle; one 11/2 X 2-inch rectangle; one 2 X 3-inch rectangle; and one 33/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally. Section 3: From cream, cut one 2 X 21/2-inch rectangle, one 1 X 3-inch rectangle, and one 11/4 X 3-inch rectangle. From black for crow, cut one 21/2 X 41/2-inch rectangle. From dark brown, cut one 11/4 X 3-inch rectangle. Section 4: From cream, cut one 11/2 X 3-inch rectangle; one 2 X 41/2-inch rectangle; and one 47/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally. From black for crow, cut one 1 X 3-inch rectangle and one 47/8-inch square, cut in half diagonally. Checkerboard: From black for border, cut one 11/4 X 22-inch strip. From white for border, cut one 11/4 X 22-inch strip.

