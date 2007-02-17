Home & Garden
Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

by Retta Warehime

How to Make Sections 1-4

Be sure to use the helpful diagrams in this section to help you complete the quilt sections.

To make sections 1-4:

  1. Assemble section 1. With right sides together, stitch one 13/8-inch cream triangle to one 13/8-inch black triangle along diagonal sides. Press open. Do the same for one 23/8-inch cream and one 23/8-inch yellow triangle. Stitch section 1 together as shown in diagram.

    Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 1

  2. Assemble section 2. With right sides together, stitch one 23/8-inch black triangle to one 23/8-inch cream triangle along diagonal sides. Press open. Do the same for one 33/8-inch cream triangle and one 33/8-inch black triangle. Stitch section 2 together as shown in diagram.

    Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 2

  3. Assemble section 3. Stitch pieces together as shown in diagram.

    Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 3

  4. Assemble section 4. With right sides together, stitch one 47/8-inch black triangle to one 47/8-inch cream triangle along diagonal sides. Press open. Do the same for one 33/8-inch cream and one 33/8-inch black triangle. The 33/8-inch triangles come from sections 1 and 2 cutting (see How to Make Crow Block). Stitch together section 4 as shown in diagram. Press each section in alternating directions (section 1 up, section 2 down, etc.). Stitch together sections 1, 2, 3, and 4 from left to right and press to one side. Finished crow block should measure 11 X 18 inches.

    Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 4

Learn how to finish up the quilt on the next page.

