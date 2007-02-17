You're in the home stretch! Piece everything together and add a border to create a wall hanging you can be proud of.

To finish the quilt:

Assemble checkerboard. Stitch black and white strips together lengthwise. Press to dark. Turn and cut into fourteen 11/4-inch sections. Stitch sections together, alternating colors, to create checkerboard pattern.



Assemble sections and inner border. From cream, cut two 11/2 X 11-inch strips and two 2 X 11-inch strips. From dark pink, cut two 11/2 X 11-inch strips and two 11/4 X 341/2-inch strips. Starting at the top, stitch one 11/2 X 11-inch dark pink strip to one 11/2 X 11-inch cream strip lengthwise. Stitch to top of melon block with dark pink at top. Stitch one 2 X 11-inch cream strip to bottom of melon block. Stitch crow block to bottom of melon block plus strip. Stitch checkerboard strip to bottom of crow block. Stitch another melon block to bottom of checkerboard block. Stitch 2 X 11-inch cream strip to bottom of melon block. Stitch last melon block to bottom of melon block plus strip. Stitch 11/2 X 11-inch cream strip to bottom of melon block. Stitch 11/2 X 11-inch dark pink strip to bottom of melon block plus strip. Stitch long dark pink strips to sides of quilt. See finished quilt illustration.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Watermelon Treat Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Assemble piano key border. Cut six 1 X 45-inch strips from white for border and six 1 X 45-inch strips from black for border. For corner squares, cut four 21/2-inch squares from green. Stitch all black and white strips together lengthwise, alternating colors. Press strips to dark as you stitch them together. Turn and cut into 21/2-inch sections. Stitch sections together end to end, alternating colors. Count off 2 sections of 24 piano keys and stitch to top and bottom of quilt. Strip at top should have white key at left end. Strip at bottom should have black key at left end. Count off 2 sections of 68 piano keys. Stitch corner squares to each end and stitch to sides of quilt. Strip on left should have black key at top. Strip on right should have white key at top. Stay-stitch 1/8 inch away from edge of piano key border to prevent stretching while quilting.



Layer front, batting, and back; baste. With white thread, hand quilt in ditches between borders and blocks. Hand quilt lines on edges of black keys in piano key border and lines in melons, backgrounds, and crow. Hand quilt hearts in green corner squares. With black thread, hand quilt diagonal lines in crow block and crow's beak. To save time or create a different look, machine quilt your designs. Use black thread to stitch round button to crow face and remaining buttons to melons for watermelon seeds. Our buttons were handmade from polymer clay. You may also purchase small buttons to make watermelon seeds. From binding fabric, cut three 31/4 X 45-inch strips. See How to Quilt to stitch binding to quilt.

Want more information? Try these: