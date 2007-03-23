There are more to green peas than most people know. Green peas include varieties with edible pods, such as snow peas. All varieties are sweet and delicious, and boast more protein than most vegetables. It's no wonder green peas are a part of many wonderful vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing green peas, selecting and serving green peas, and the health benefits of green peas.

About Green Peas

Peas are hardy, weak-stemmed climbing annual vines. They have leaf-like stipules, leaves with one to three pairs of leaflets, and tendrils for climbing. The flowers are white, streaked, or colored. The fruit is a pod containing 4 to 10 seeds, either smooth or wrinkled depending on the variety.