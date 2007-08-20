Ground-cover sedum requires well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight. These plants are often featured in rock gardens.
Handsome succulent leaves on creeping stems make this a good ground cover for a sunny slope; it also grows well in a trough or on top of a wall. Domed clusters of star-shaped flowers vary in color from red to pink to white, and bloom in summer.
Advertisement
Ground-Cover Sedum Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Sedum spurium
Common Name: Ground-cover sedum
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Ground-Cover Sedum: Hardy to zone 4