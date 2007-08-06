Haageocereus chrysacranthus is a columnar cactus with many ribs and fine needlelike spines.
|
Haageocereus chrysacranthus. See more pictures of cacti.
Plenty of food and drink, if it does not kill the plant with indigestion, will produce a fatter looking cactus with more ribs. Give it bright light, heavy soil with excellent drainage, cool to house temperatures and good air circulation.
Since it is rather slow growing on its own roots, it is sometimes grafted on the roots of a more vigorous cousin.
Cactus Profiles
Caring for your cactus:
- Cactus Care
- Light Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Water and Humidity Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Temperature Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Fertilizing Cacti
- Preventing Cacti Pests and Diseases
- Potting Cactus Plants
- Propagating Cacti
- Arranging Cactus Plants
- House Plants
- Gardening