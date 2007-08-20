Hairy penstemon grows upright, though not very tall.

Hairy penstemon is native to North America. It prefers well-drained -- though moist -- soil. As such, this plant is a good candidate for a rock garden.

This floriferous late-spring bloomer produces spikes of rose-pink to lavender flowers above narrow, soft-haired oval leaves. The plants will thrive in crevices and on open ground. The selection 'Pygmaeus' grows only 2-3 inches tall.

Hairy Penstemon Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Penstemon hirsutus

Common Name: Hairy penstemon

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Hairy Penstemon: Hardy to zone 4

