Hairy penstemon is native to North America. It prefers well-drained -- though moist -- soil. As such, this plant is a good candidate for a rock garden.
This floriferous late-spring bloomer produces spikes of rose-pink to lavender flowers above narrow, soft-haired oval leaves. The plants will thrive in crevices and on open ground. The selection 'Pygmaeus' grows only 2-3 inches tall.
Hairy Penstemon Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Penstemon hirsutus
Common Name: Hairy penstemon
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Hairy Penstemon: Hardy to zone 4