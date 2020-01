The hard fern is relatively easy to cultivate.

Hard fern is also known as deer fern. It is

an evergreen garden plant, which can withstand frosty winters.

This fern has narrowly divided leathery fronds and tolerates dry conditions better than some other ferns, making it fairly easy to cultivate.

Hard Fern Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Blechnum spicant

Common Name: Hard fern

Type of Plant: Evergreen fern

Growing Zones for Hard Fern: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Hard Fern: Likes humus, dislikes lime

