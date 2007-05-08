These ferns are nicknamed by various animal names because of their thick, hairy rhizomes that creep over the potting mix and down the sides of the pot, looking much like animal paws.
Its fronds are typically fernlike, being roughly triangular and heavily divided. These plants are remarkable among ferns for their tolerance of dry air. To multiply them, cut off sections of rhizome with at least two fronds and pin them down onto a damp growing medium.
Advertisement
Hare's Foot Fern Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Davallia sp.
Common Names: Hare’s Foot Fern, Squirrel’s Foot Fern, Deer’s Foot Fern
Light Requirement for Hare's Foot Fern: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Hare's Foot Fern: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Hare's Foot Fern: Average Home
Temperature for Hare's Foot Fern: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Hare's Foot Fern: Balanced
Potting Mix for Hare's Foot Fern: All-Purpose, Epiphyte
Propagation of Hare's Foot Fern: Division, Layering
Decorative Use for Hare's Foot Fern: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Hare's Foot Fern: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.