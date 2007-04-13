Herb gardens can consist of popular kitchen herbs such as parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme (along with oregano, basil, chives, and many others). Herbs can be annuals or perennials and need basically the same care and maintenance as any other plants you grow. Fresh herbs can enhance your cooking, in addition to looking and smelling great in your garden.

Culinary Herb Gardens Image Gallery

Give your herb garden the care it needs, and you'll be harvesting fresh herbs all season long. Learn all about herb gardening with these tips:

Herbs need the same care and attention most plants require -- adequate light and water, good soil, and a weed-free environment. Take good care of your herbs to ensure a flavorful harvest.

