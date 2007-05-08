Hibiscus, or rose of China, is an indoor shrub that is related to the cotton plant. Its pretty flowers come in many different colors.
The hibiscus is an attractive indoor shrub with glossy, maple-like leaves and short-lived, holly-hocklike flowers in shades of red, pink, yellow, orange, and white that are over six inches in diameter. Varieties with variegated leaves also exist.
Advertisement
Modern hibiscus are treated with a growth retardant before sale, keeping the plant compact for up to a year or more. After that, the plant will quickly head for the ceiling, although it can be kept under control through regular pruning. Watch out for spider mites.
Hibiscus Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Hibiscus rosa-sinensis
Common Names: Hibiscus, Rose of China
Light Requirement for Hibiscus: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Hibiscus: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Hibiscus: High
Temperature for Hibiscus: Cool to House
Fertilizer for Hibiscus: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Hibiscus: All-Purpose
Propagation of Hibiscus: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Hibiscus: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Hibiscus: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.