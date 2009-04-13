Home & Garden
Top 10 Mistakes in Bathroom Design

by Jessica Brown
6

Thinking Short Term

Anticipating your future needs and keeping your bathroom's appeal universal can save you money in the long run and pay dividends when you go to sell your home. Not everyone will appreciate that antique claw-footed tub or imported marble vessel sink, but a double vanity could go a long way toward making your bathroom more functional and family friendly.

When you traded in your sporty two-door for the family van or crossover vehicle, you adapted your driving habits to suit your changing lifestyle. (We can stop here to mourn with you for a moment or two). Trading in a vehicle is a lot easier than overhauling your bathroom every few years. Do yourself a favor and incorporate quality workmanship and classic styling into your bathroom design.

Did You Know?

For a faucet fixture that will stand the test of time, look for models with a PVD finish (physical vapor deposition). According to a study conducted by Consumer Reports, most finishes applied using this chemical bonding method have increased resistance to wear and scratches.

