Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Bathroom Decor

5 Fancy Shower Heads You Wish You Had

by Sara Elliott
Fancy shower heads mimic rain, waterfalls, and massages -- pick your poison!
Fancy shower heads mimic rain, waterfalls, and massages -- pick your poison!
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

You'll know you've finally finished another tough day when the world and its woes can circle the drain while you face the renewing baptism of your own high-tech showerhead. Ah, the joys of a relaxing and massaging spray from your very own indoor water feature. The good life is all about pampering your hide and maintaining a sunny outlook, and what could be more conducive to an attitude enhancement than a blast of water delivered with aerodynamic efficiency? With the right nozzle and the perfect water temperature, those knotted muscles and jangled nerves will loosen up and start whistling a happy tune -- and that's a ditty worthy of a sing-along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Install a Waterfall
  2. Pulse Your Way to Peaceful Slumber
  3. Shape and Sharpen
  4. Water Recycling Showers
  5. Go Big and Bring on the Rain

Your waterfall shower will be indoors, but the same concept applies!
Your waterfall shower will be indoors, but the same concept applies!
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

You, too, can channel a romantic blue lagoon with your own built-in waterfall. Monolith and waterfall showers and fixtures offer that rush of an uninterrupted water flow when you have too much at stake to settle for being pelted with mere droplets. Waterfall shower setups can also be visually dramatic and stunning in the right bathroom.

When you want the heavy water flow without the frou-frou décor and price tag, there are combination showerheads with waterfall settings that look like the disc-shaped models you're used to but have added spray options. If you love the idea of a cascading stream of hot water sluicing down your back, this showerhead style could be a wish come true at a price you can actually afford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who needs a glass of warm milk when you can have a pulsing shower spa massage? Choose four, six or more adjustable heads to give all your tender parts the TLC they deserve, from a pampering mist to a strong, pounding spray. Shower and pulse combo panels can look utilitarian or have a modern, futuristic or fashionably sinuous shape. Some panel systems are touted as an easy DIY installation (if you have a little plumbing savvy), but your pipes aren't something to mess around with. If you don't know what you're doing, call a pro and get it done right. You be the judge and let us know how it goes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did You Know?

Want to walk on the wild side? How about a life-size body-shaped shower fixture? A Swiss bathroom furniture and fixture maker is exploring the sensual and anthropomorphic side of getting clean with body-shaped shower gear that looks kinda like a naughty shower buddy.

This one is more form over function.
This one is more form over function.
Hemera/Thinkstock

Showerheads aren't just about water flow. Their overall shape can have a big impact on the look and feel of a bathroom, too. From brutally minimalist industrial chrome tubing designs to graceful, flowing styles that appear almost organic, the lowly showerhead as a decorative statement has definitely arrived. Add some drama to your 15 minutes of morning water play with a daring shower fixture that will urbanize your dwelling and give it an uptown sensibility.

We also like glass-look showerheads that mimic the appearance of ice. They have a clean, fresh look that's right at home in a bathroom. If you're a devotee of glass block windows and accessories, glass design showerheads will make you want to get back in the water again -- and again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you've ever felt guilty about using too much water in the shower, a water recycling shower setup may be the answer to your prayers. It's more than just a plain old showerhead: It's a showering system that will let you spend as much time as you want rinsing away your troubles without remorse.

With this system, you shower as you would normally, but when you get to the rinsing part, you activate a reservoir that recirculates the rinse water. You get more H2O at big water savings because you're using the rinse water a couple of times (or three or four) before it actually goes down the drain for good. Instead of settling for a stingy low-flow showerhead, you can have plenty of guilt-free water at your disposal. In development in water-conscious locales like Australia, water recycling showers may be the wave of the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did You Know?

If the idea of water recycling appeals to you, why not add a rain barrel to your landscape? Attaching a water harvesting system to your downspout can save precious (and free) water you can use to wash your car or water the lawn.

There's no escaping the rain!
There's no escaping the rain!
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Huge, ceiling-mounted showerheads are in, and if you've longed for the days when you could walk home from school in a refreshing downpour without a worry in the world, these custom installed shower panels will transform your shower into a monsoon for one. Some of these fab fixtures are more than a yard across, which will definitely require a large bathroom and a hankering for prime time to prune in peace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Bathroom Updates That Won’t Break the Bank

Bathroom Updates That Won’t Break the Bank

Looking for some bathroom updates that won't break the bank? Check out our article Bathroom Updates That WonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t Break the Bank now!

Related Articles

Sources

  • Bathroom and Kitchen Guide. "7 Innovative Shower System Designs." 2009. (4/11/11).http://www.bathroomandkitchenguide.com/Showers/7-innovative-shower-system-designs.html
  • Grover, Sami. "Quench Water-Recycling Shower - Guilt-Free Indulgence?" TreeHugger.com. 4/19/08. (4/11/11).http://www.treehugger.com/files/2008/04/quench-water-recycling-shower.php
  • Kohler. "WaterTile® Ambient Rain® - K-8034." Undated. (4/11/11).http://www.us.kohler.com/onlinecatalog/detail.jsp?from=thumb&frm=null&module=Showerheads&item=12862102&prod_num=8034&section=2&category=12&resultPage=0--1133294367
  • Quench Showers. "Q1 Shower." Undated. (4/11/11).http://www.quenchshowers.com/model/q1/q1.asp
  • Stylepark. "Vitra Bathroom Istanbul built-in showerhead." Undated. (4/11/11).http://www.stylepark.com/en/vitra-bathroom/istanbul-built-in-showerhead
  • The Factory Outlet. "Maui Pulse Shower System." Undated. (4/11/11).http://www.thefactoryoutlet.com/bath/shower-panel/maui-pulse-shower-system-10135.asp
  • Trend Hunter Art and Design. "Body Shaped Showers." 7/6/10. (4/11/11).http://www.trendhunter.com/trends/bagno-sasso#!/photos/80606/4
  • Trend Hunter Lifestyle. "Monolith Showers." Undated. (4/11/11).http://www.trendhunter.com/trends/monolith-shower-supernova-high-gloss-angles-for-high-appeal#!/photos/39188/2
  • Trendir. "Shower Head Trends - latest in luxury shower heads." (4/11/11).http://www.trendir.com/archives/000483.html
  • Walker, Anthony. "Body- ​​shaped Shower Sculpture from Bagno Sasso." Design You Trust. 7/8/10. (4/11/11).http://designyoutrust.com/2010/07/08/body-shaped-shower-sculpture-from-bagno-sasso/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement