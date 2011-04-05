5 Fancy Shower Heads You Wish You Had

Your waterfall shower will be indoors, but the same concept applies! iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You, too, can channel a romantic blue lagoon with your own built-in waterfall. Monolith and waterfall showers and fixtures offer that rush of an uninterrupted water flow when you have too much at stake to settle for being pelted with mere droplets. Waterfall shower setups can also be visually dramatic and stunning in the right bathroom.

When you want the heavy water flow without the frou-frou décor and price tag, there are combination showerheads with waterfall settings that look like the disc-shaped models you're used to but have added spray options. If you love the idea of a cascading stream of hot water sluicing down your back, this showerhead style could be a wish come true at a price you can actually afford.

